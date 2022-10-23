West Bengal: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha makes a ‘controversial’ demand

Hindu Mahasabha’s state working president Chandrachur Goswami | YouTube Screengrab

Kolkata: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, which had made it to the headlines after making Mahatma Gandhi-like idol as Mahishasur during Durga Puja, has now made another ‘controversial’ demand by asking to replace the picture of Mahatma Gandhi with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Indian currency notes.

Hindu Mahasabha’s state working president Chandrachur Goswami claimed that the contribution of Netaji is nothing less than Gandhiji in India’s struggle for independence.

“The contribution of Netaji is immense for the country’s struggle for independence. But he has not been given due respect. His image should be printed on Indian currency notes instead of Mahatma Gandhi,” said Goswami.

No sooner did Goswami make this comment than the Trinamool Congress and Congress cry foul, stating that this was indicative of way the BJP and RSS were trying to bring ‘divisive’ politics in the country.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the saffron camp is trying to ‘erase’ the works of Mahatma Gandhi.

“We all know who killed Gandhi but now the saffron camp is trying to erase the works of Gandhi. The BJP and RSS should be answerable for this,” said Chowdhury.

However, the BJP said that they don’t have any links with Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

It may be recalled that amidst festivities of Durga Puja, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha had bagged new controversy after they had made Mahatma Gandhi-like idol of Mahishasura in their puja in Ruby park area in southern fringes of Kolkata.

Following criticism from the political parties and following police intervention, the idol of Mahishashur was changed.