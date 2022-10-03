Durga puja in Kolkata: Mahatma Gandhi-like Mahisasur idol sparks controversy

Gandhi-like Mahisasur idol sparks controversy | PTI

Kolkata: A Durga idol in Kolkata showed 'Mahisasura' replaced by a crudely-crafted Mahatma Gandhi-look structure. Probably intended as a common tribute to devi and Bapu, the creation has sparked controversy.

Outraged over the installation of a Mahishasur idol that resembled the Father of the Nation at a pandal near Ruby Crossing in southwest Kolkata, people took to social media seeking immediate arrest of the concerned organisers.

Reportedly, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, the organisers of the Durga puja in the respective area, changed the appearance of the idol following instructions. The organisers were quoted in a PTI report saying the similarities were "just a coincidence".

"The Durga idol that was worshipped here initially had a Mahisasur whose face looked similar to that of Mahatma Gandhi. The similarities are just a coincidence. After photos of it went viral, a police team visited the pandal and asked us to change the face," Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha state working President Chandrachur Goswami told PTI on Sunday.

Goswami said the organisation didn't mean to hurt anybody's sentiments. "The police asked us to change it, and we obliged. We put a moustache and hair on Mahishasur's idol," he said.

"I have been requested by @KolkataPolice cyber cell @DCCyberKP to delete my tweet on a particular puja in Kolkata as they think it might create tension amid the festivities. As a responsible citizen I abide by their request," Alt News Senior Editor Indradeep Bhattacharyya said in a fresh post.

Political parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the BJP also slammed the alleged depiction of Gandhi as 'Mahisasura'.

The ruling Trinamool Congress state spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh, said if this was really done, it was nothing but sacrilege. "It is an insult to the father of the nation. It is an insult to every citizen of the country. What would the BJP say about such an insult? We know the assassin of Gandhiji belonged to which ideological camp," Ghosh added while speaking to PTI.

The state BJP too criticised such a representation. "If such a move had been made, it is unfortunate." "We condemn it. This is in poor taste," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.