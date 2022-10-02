Durga Puja: Recreating majestic divinity; fusion of religious, cultural & social events in Bhayandar | FPJ

Keeping their annual tradition alive of bringing to life the spiritual and cultural identities by creating spectacular replicas of heritage structures from across the country to mark the Durga Puja festival, the Banga Sangha-a Bhayandar based socio-cultural-religious organization has recreated a majestic palace temple of Kolkota, this year.

The magnificent 60 feet high eco-friendly structure has been set up in the Durgawadi premises of RNP Park in Bhayandar (east) by Sahdev and his time. And adding to the palace splendour is the majestic idol of the Goddess- a glimpse of which gives a showering feel of warmth and blessings. The idol is sculpted by renowned artisan Ravishankar Das from Kolkota. Apart from celebrations replete with cultural shows and religious sessions, the organisers as a part of the social responsibilities, have been also extending a helping hand to underprivileged sections of the society.

This year the organisation has planned organ donation awareness and medical camps (for women) in association with the Mira Bhayandar unit of the Indian Medical association (IMA) and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) respectively. The festivities started off on 1, October and will end on 5, October in the twin-city which has a sizable population of Bengalis.

“The festivities acquire more spiritual significance as it gives the younger generation an opportunity to understand their culture, heritage and language.” says Montu Jaloi. “Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, the festival is an ideal platform not only for the Bengali community but for everyone to come together as a close-knit community.” says vice president of Banga Sangha-Rathin Dutta.

The special attraction of this festive event will continue to be the Dhaki’s- a group of traditional drummers from Bengal who manage to make devotees dance to their acoustic tunes. Into the 40th year of organising the Durga Puja festivities, the Banga Sangha envisages a different theme each year and has earlier created the replicas of – Sikkim’s majestic Namchi (Sai-Baba) temple and Dakshineshwar Kali Mata Temple.

