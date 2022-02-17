West Bengal: Adani Group CEO (Ports) Subrata Tripathi meets CS HK Dwivedi at Nabanna

Kolkata: Adani Group CEO (Ports) Subrata Tripathi on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi at the state secretariat Nabanna.

According to Nabanna sources, Tripathi spoke about the sea port being built at the Tajpur.

“Not just Tripathi, another CEO of Adani group held a meeting with Dwivedi and the three spoke about the sea port being built at Tajpur by the state government,” said the Nabanna sources.

On February 10, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani at Nabanna.

According to Nabanna sources, Karan, who is also the CEO of Adani Ports, had held discussions on constructing the proposed deep sea port at Tajpur.

“So far 10 companies have shown interest in constructing the deep sea port in Tajpur. Apart from Tajpur sea port talks on probable investment at Deocha Pachami coal mining was also held between Adani and the Chief Minister,” said the Nabanna sources on February 10.

It can be recalled that after forming the state government for the third time, the Chief Minister always said that her main focus is now on industrialization.

In meeting with Gautam Adani in December last year, Mamata had spoken about the probable scope of investment in the state and also invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled in April this year.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:29 PM IST