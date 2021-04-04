West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee is main architect of coal scam, alleges BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee got Rs 900 crore from a coal scam.

Releasing an audio clip, businessmen Ganesh Bagariya and Vinay Gupta were heard speaking about the scam.

At a press conference on Sunday, Suvendu claimed that TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour and youth wing president, received 900 crore rupees from rackets that smuggled cow, coal and sand.

“Initially, Abhishek Banerjee used to get rupees 15-20 crore a month. Later, the amount increased to rupees 35-40 crore. Inspector Ashok Mishra used to carry the money to him with a police escort,” mentioned Suvendu.

Notably, Ashok, who is also a relative of Vinay Gupta has been arrested by the central agencies from the national capital. Ganesh Bagariya has also been interrogated by the central agencies. Vinay Gupta, who is absconding, his brother Vikas Gupta has also been booked due to the probe of the scam.

Incidentally, Vinay was the general secretary of TMC’s youth wing.

According to Suvendu the scam started in 2012-13.

“Abhishek is part of several scams with the help of her aunt Mamata Banerjee. The facts that are slowly coming out proves that the complaints made by the BJP and others are true,” said Suvendu adding that Abhishek is the main architect to this scam and also that the TMC cannot deny their connection with Vinay Mishra.