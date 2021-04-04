'Factually incorrect': EC rubbishes Mamata Banerjee's claim of voting discrepancies in Nandigram

Kolkata: Election Commission of India (ECI) rubbished West Bengal Chief Minister’s claim that voters have been intimidated at Boyal in Nandigram that went for polls on April 1 during the second phase of polling.

Notably, the TMC supremo and candidate of Nandigram was seen sitting inside booth seven of Boyal on the poll day, claiming that the voters were being intimidated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After special observers Nagendra Tripathi reached the spot and assured the TMC supremo that he will keep strict vigil at that area, then the TMC supremo left the spot.

ECI on Sunday claimed that the relevant CCTV footages have shown that the claim of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is false as there was no intimidation seen in the video footages.

“It is self-evident from the perusal of all the reports that the allegations mentioned in your hand-written note are factually incorrect, without any empirical evidence whatsoever and devoid of substance. There was neither violence nor intimidation at Boyal polling booth,” read the letter of ECI.

“There is no evidence that BSF jawans had been involved in any act that you mention at Boyal polling station. Your allegation is far from the truth. A mock drill was conducted at 5:30 am at the Boyal polling station in Nandigram and voting commenced at 7 am on April 1,” further read the letter.

Reacting to the letter, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the TMC supremo should immediately apologize to the people of Nandigram.

“I have defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and just to cover her defeat she said that the BJP has influenced the voters. She should apologize,” claimed the BJP’s Nandigram candidate.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the claims of TMC supremo were true but the ECI’s letter is ‘completely biased’.

It can be recalled that Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again from various public meetings claimed that the ECI is being run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron camp had complained to the State Election Office asking Mamata Banerjee to prove her claims.