West Bengal: AAP opens party office in Kolkata ahead of panchayat election

Kolkata: Ahead of the panchayat election scheduled for next year, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Sunday opened their party office in Kolkata.

Addressing the media, the party in charge Sanjay Basu said that AAP will not go for any alliance in the state.

“AAP doesn’t believe in coalition politics. We have block organizational units in 20 districts of the state. We will walk alone in the state and will not go for any alliance,” said Basu.

Taking potshots at the BJP, Basu said that AAP is constantly fighting for making ‘BJP-free’ India.

“At the national capital, the AAP is fighting against the anti-people government of the BJP. Common people are in distress during the constant price hike on essential commodities and fuel. AAP will continue fighting to make BJP-free India,” further AAP’s Bengal in charge.

Basu also mentioned that in Bengal, AAP will also protest against the alleged ‘corrupt practices’ of Trinamool Congress.

Basu also complained that they had struggled a lot before finding their party office in Kolkata.

“We have been looking for an office space but even after confirming the owners used to deny permission. Finally, we got a place and now we can work together and make the organization strong,” added Basu.

However, the opposition didn’t give much ‘importance’ to this development.

Moments from Inauguration of @AamAadmiParty West Bengal's State Party Office in Kolkata #AAPinBengal #AAPinKolkata pic.twitter.com/i98v79fai1 — Aam Aadmi Party Kolkata (@AAP4Kolkata) September 25, 2022