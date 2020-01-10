West Bengal: 30 kg ganja seized in Kolkata, 3 held

Kolkata: Three persons were on Friday arrested from the city's Babughat area after around 30 kgs of ganja was seized from their possession, police said.

Sleuths of the Narcotic Cell of the Kolkata Police Detective Department arrested Jahirul Sheikh, Tapan Sheikh and Kamal Hossain from in front of the main gate of the Eden Gardens under Maidan police station limits.

"We had a tip-off about these three trying to smuggle ganja. During the raid we found around 30 kgs of ganja with them," an officer said.