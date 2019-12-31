'Charas, ganja, meow meow' and other tweets: Pune Police ends the year on a high note

Gone are the staid warnings and cautionary posts.

The Pune Police seem to have been imbued with the holiday spirit - perhaps far too much for it to be real?

Has their social media handle been hacked?

Or, perhaps it is as they told a social media user: "we saved the best for last".

We don't quite know.

But between the Pune Police's social media handle and the Maharashtra Police Twitter handle, there is a fun exchange taking place online on New Year's Eve.

Take one of their tweets from today which begins, "charas, ganja, meow meow...".

When one social media user wondered what 'meow meow' was, the Pune Police, rather cryptically, responded by saying that "ignorance is bliss".