'Charas, ganja, meow meow' and other tweets: Pune Police ends the year on a high note

Gone are the staid warnings and cautionary posts.
The Pune Police seem to have been imbued with the holiday spirit - perhaps far too much for it to be real?
Has their social media handle been hacked?
Or, perhaps it is as they told a social media user: "we saved the best for last".
We don't quite know.
But between the Pune Police's social media handle and the Maharashtra Police Twitter handle, there is a fun exchange taking place online on New Year's Eve.
Take one of their tweets from today which begins, "charas, ganja, meow meow...".
When one social media user wondered what 'meow meow' was, the Pune Police, rather cryptically, responded by saying that "ignorance is bliss".
When another social media user took to Twitter to proclaim that "LSD is allowed", the Pune Police was quick to respond, wondering "where to find it".
The same user later swore to stay in bed from 10-5 tomorrow. The Maharashtra Police responded this time, saying that it was "not fair" as they were "looking forward to an eventful New Year's Eve". The Pune Police later retweeted this message.
Responding to the comments another user wondered if he's get a share if he showed them the way.
The police handle then responded saying that he could keep all of it, but that they would keep him.
Not to be outdone, Maharashtra Police too joined in.
Social media users were both amused and confused by the police's "new-found wit". Take a look at some of the interactions:
