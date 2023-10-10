West Bengal: 2 Rallies Held To Protest HC Verdict On Kamduni Gangrape-Murder Case

Kolkata: Two different rallies were held in West Bengal to protest against the Calcutta High Court's verdict on Kamduni gangrape and murder case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women's wing held a rally in Kamduni in North 24 parganas where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was also present.

Talking to the media , Adhikari said that he would help with the top lawyers so that the victims family gets justice.

Kamduni rape case agitation

"I had a talk with civic activists Moushumi and Tumpa Kayal on Monday for over an hour in Kolkata. I would help them get the top lawyers so that justice is met. The victim's family still didn't get any security but the culprits who are set free got security," said Adhikari.

The civic activists who attended a rally in Kolkata which was organized by a non-political organization said that they will go to the national capital and will also likely move the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media, Moushumi Kayal said that she had spoken with two lawyers who would help them with the case in the apex court.

"We just want justice. We are poor people and cannot afford expensive lawyers. We are like blind people and will be looking for anyone who would help us cross the road. We only want justice and nothing else," said Moushumi weeping.

According to sources, the victim's family had also spoken with the lawyer who fought the Hathras incident.

WB govt filed SLP in apex court

It can be recalled that the government of West Bengal had also filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court over the Kamduni issue on Monday. The sessions court had in 2016 awarded capital punishment to Amin Ali, Saiful Ali, and Ansar Ali, and has given Imanul Islam, Aminul Islam and Bholanath Naskar life imprisonment.

On Friday, the division bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta has acquitted Inamul Islam, Aminul Islam and Bholanath Naskar against personal bonds of Rs 10000 each.