West Bengal Govt Challenges Kamduni Case Verdict At Supreme Court After Acquittals From HC

Kolkata: On Monday, the West Bengal Government took a significant step by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) at the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the Calcutta High Court in connection to the 2013 Kamduni gangrape and murder case.

A senior lawyer representing the state mentioned that in the SLP, the state government not only sought a stay on the High Court's decision but also requested an expedited hearing of the case.

In response, the family members of the victim expressed their intention to approach the apex court as well. They criticized the CID's investigation, which had led to the release of three convicts previously sentenced to death by the sessions court.

Recalling the events, it's important to note that last Friday, the Calcutta High Court made an unprecedented decision to acquit individuals who had been awarded the death penalty in the horrifying Kamduni gangrape and murder case that occurred a decade ago.

In 2016, the sessions court had handed down capital punishment to Amin Ali, Saiful Ali, and Ansar Ali, while Imanul Islam, Aminul Islam, and Bholanath Naskar received life imprisonment. However, the division bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta, on Friday, acquitted Inamul Islam, Aminul Islam, and Bholanath Naskar, requiring them to furnish personal bonds of ₹10,000 each.