West Bengal: Calcutta HC Acquits Kamduni Gangrape & Murder Convicts; Victim's Family, CID Likely To Appeal In SC

Kolkata High Court | Wikipedia

Kolkata: In an unprecedented move Calcutta High Court on Friday had acquitted the death penalty awardee in the horrific Kamduni gangrape and murder case that took place a decade ago.

The state CID and the family of the victim are likely to move Supreme Court as they are not happy with the order of the High Court.

Life imprisonment awarded to the accused in 2016

It can be recalled that the sessions court had in 2016 awarded capital punishment to Amin Ali, Saiful Ali, and Ansar Ali, and has given Imanul Islam, Aminul Islam and Bholanath Naskar life imprisonment.

On Friday, the division bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta has acquitted Inamul Islam, Aminul Islam and Bholanath Naskar against personal bonds of Rs 10000 each.

The court also observed the three acquitted had already served ten years of imprisonment.

On June 7, 2013 the 21 year old girl while returning from her college were attacked and gangraped in an open ground in Kamduni. Her body was found in the middle of a water body with clothes torn and marks that clearly indicated sexual assault. This incident took place barely after couple of months of the Nirbhaya incident in Delhi.

Read Also Kamduni gangrape-murder accused pray for protection

Civil activists unhappy with Court's verdict

Civil activists Mousumi Kayal and Tumpa Kayal both broke down following the order of the court.

"Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised speedy justice and strict punishment of the culprits. She had failed to keep both promises. Strict punishment was needed to set an example so that such a crime doesn't take place in our state. The government lawyers have sold themselves," said weeping Mousumi outside the court premises.

The brother of the victim said that if needed they can even go and meet the President of India.

Read Also Kolkata: High Court orders second autopsy of BJP leader allegedly killed by TMC goons

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)