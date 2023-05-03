Kolkata: High Court orders second autopsy of BJP leader allegedly killed by TMC goons

ANI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday had instructed a second autopsy to deceased BJP leader Bijoy Krishna Bhunia who was allegedly murdered by TMC goons on May 1 evening as claimed by BJP and his family members.

"The State shall forthwith transfer the body of the victim to the Command Hospital at Kolkata. The Command Hospital shall constitute a team of medical experts to conduct a second post mortem and the same shall also be videographed. The State may depute two forensic experts from their side to be present at the time of the second post mortem," read the order of the High Court.

Family wants CBI probe

The Calcutta High Court also instructed the Central Government to deploy a force either from the CISF or CRPF or any other paramilitary force, for the security of the family of the deceased BJP leader for a period of four weeks initially.

Lakshmi Bhunia, wife of the deceased leader claimed that they want a CBI probe of the incident as they don’t have faith in state police and also alleged that police refused to help them while her husband was assaulted and killed.

Protests, violence reported in East Midnapore

On the other hand, due to the death of party leader the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had called for a 12 hours strike at Moyna in East Midnapore. Incidents of sporadic violence were seen during the strike after BJP supporters and police clashed against each other and police had to resort to lathi charge.

Tyres were burnt at several places to mark the protest and BJP MLA and former cricket Ashok Dinda was seen taking part in the protest and also approached several offices asking them to close it for the day.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he would take legal help if action is not taken against police and civic volunteers who had ‘unnecessarily’ lathi charged at BJP workers following which several workers got seriously injured.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar met the family of the deceased and gave financial support of Rs. Five lakhs as the dead BJP leader was the only earning member of the family.