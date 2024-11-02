 West Bengal: 16-Year-Old Boy Injured After Suspected Explosive Ball Bursts In Patauli
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: 16-Year-Old Boy Injured After Suspected Explosive Ball Bursts In Patauli

West Bengal: 16-Year-Old Boy Injured After Suspected Explosive Ball Bursts In Patauli

The object appeared similar to a ball, and upon inspection, pieces of it were found to contain caps, threads, gunpowder, and black rubber-like material, police added.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Purba Bardhaman (Kolkata): A 16-year-old sustained a minor injury after an object he picked up from the ground burst while he was playing with it at Melar Math in Patauli of West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. police said on Friday.

The object appeared similar to a ball, and upon inspection, pieces of it were found to contain caps, threads, gunpowder, and black rubber-like material, police added.

The 16-year-old Dhoni Sarkar was taken to the nearest hospital where he was examined. He was discharged after a check-up.

Read Also
Diwali 2023: West Bengal To Sell Only Green Cracker With QR Codes; Know All About This Variety Of...
article-image

"Me and my friend have gone to play cricket. We lost our ball, we went to the jungle to look for the ball. I picked up an abject filled with adhesive folded in paper when I threw it then it burst," Sarkar told ANI.

FPJ Shorts
Chhath Puja 2024: Here Is A List Of All Samagri You Need During Chhathi Maiya Festivity
Chhath Puja 2024: Here Is A List Of All Samagri You Need During Chhathi Maiya Festivity
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Missing Deadline To File Nomination, Anees Ahmed Returns To Congress; Was Fielded By VBA From Nagpur
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Missing Deadline To File Nomination, Anees Ahmed Returns To Congress; Was Fielded By VBA From Nagpur
Serbia: Death Toll Rises To 13 After Concrete Platform Roof Collapses In Front Of Novi Sad Railway Station; Visuals Surface
Serbia: Death Toll Rises To 13 After Concrete Platform Roof Collapses In Front Of Novi Sad Railway Station; Visuals Surface
India’s Top 5 Safest Cars in 2024: Models Offering Exceptional Safety Ratings
India’s Top 5 Safest Cars in 2024: Models Offering Exceptional Safety Ratings

Case Registered

A case has been initiated under Sections 288/126/115(2)/54 of the BNS Act against unknown persons based on the statement of the father of the victim.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The bomb disposal team had visited the site of the blast. Forensic units have also been requisitioned.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: 2 Unidentified Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Anantnag's Larnoo forest Area

J&K: 2 Unidentified Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Anantnag's Larnoo forest Area

Delhi Reports Over 700 Fire Incidents Within Two Days

Delhi Reports Over 700 Fire Incidents Within Two Days

West Bengal: 16-Year-Old Boy Injured After Suspected Explosive Ball Bursts In Patauli

West Bengal: 16-Year-Old Boy Injured After Suspected Explosive Ball Bursts In Patauli

J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Srinagar's Khanyar; Visuals...

J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Srinagar's Khanyar; Visuals...

Uttar Pradesh: Hoax Bomb Threat Halts Bihar Sampark Kranti Express At Gonda Station

Uttar Pradesh: Hoax Bomb Threat Halts Bihar Sampark Kranti Express At Gonda Station