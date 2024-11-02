West Bengal: 16-Year-Old Boy Injured After Suspected Explosive Ball Bursts In Patauli

Representative Image |

Purba Bardhaman (Kolkata): A 16-year-old sustained a minor injury after an object he picked up from the ground burst while he was playing with it at Melar Math in Patauli of West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. police said on Friday.

The object appeared similar to a ball, and upon inspection, pieces of it were found to contain caps, threads, gunpowder, and black rubber-like material, police added.

The 16-year-old Dhoni Sarkar was taken to the nearest hospital where he was examined. He was discharged after a check-up.

"Me and my friend have gone to play cricket. We lost our ball, we went to the jungle to look for the ball. I picked up an abject filled with adhesive folded in paper when I threw it then it burst," Sarkar told ANI.

Case Registered

A case has been initiated under Sections 288/126/115(2)/54 of the BNS Act against unknown persons based on the statement of the father of the victim.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The bomb disposal team had visited the site of the blast. Forensic units have also been requisitioned.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)