Weather Update For September 3: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Anticipated; IMD Issues Red Alert In These Regions Of India

Weather Update | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Delhi: As the monsoon advances towards northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon in India, which has already advanced in many parts, is bringing rainfall, and due to this, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning in many regions of India.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in these regions

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over Northwest India during the next three days, with isolated extremely heavy showers likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh today. In the past 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in J&K, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. The torrential rainfall in hill areas has created mudslides and flood-like situations. For Delhi-NCR, the weather department forecast light to moderate rain with generally cloudy skies and thundershowers between September 1 and 4.

Gurugram, Haryana: Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in multiple areas across the city. Visuals from Moulsari Avenue Road, DLF Phase 3 pic.twitter.com/sEcMWttGHS — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2025

Red alert has been issued in these regions

The weather department has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana. The IMD has warned of increased rainfall, landslides, sudden floods, and intense downpours in various regions within the next 16 hours. The weather department has issued a red alert in Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, Katra, Ramban, Rajouri, Reasi, and south Kashmir.

Heavy rainfall causes flash floods and landslides across various regions.



Watch as @AnchorKritika brings you more on #NewPunch.https://t.co/IBpRQWCko3 pic.twitter.com/a241ZduXuC — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 3, 2025

The Basantar river in Samba, along with other significant rivers like Chenab, Tarnah, Ujh, and Ravi, exceeded alert levels before starting to fall. Police and SDRF teams moved individuals from low-lying regions as an additional precaution. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in other parts of J&K.

An orange alert has been issued in these regions

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, among others.

#WATCH | Punjab: Several parts of the state reel under flooding following heavy rainfall. Visuals from Ferozepur; relief material is being provided to the stranded people with the help of boats in Nihala Lawera village. pic.twitter.com/CRnNkealz5 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.