Srinagar Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Parts Of J&K; IMD Issues Red Alert

Srinagar: The mesmersing hills of North India, particularly Jammu & Kashmir, have been witnessing heavy rainfall, which is triggering landslides, mudslides, and flood-like situations. Numerous vehicles were washed away, and torrential rains have pushed the water levels and caused flooding. The IMD has issued a red alert in various regions of Jammu & Kashmir. In order to ensure the safety of students and staff, all schools and colleges in the Kashmir division will remain closed on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Red alert has been issued in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of increased rainfall, landslides, sudden floods, and intense downpours in various regions within the next 16 hours. The weather department has issued a red alert in Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, Katra, Ramban, Rajouri, Reasi, and south Kashmir. The Basantar river in Samba, along with other significant rivers like Chenab, Tarnah, Ujh, and Ravi, exceeded alert levels before starting to fall. Police and SDRF teams moved individuals from low-lying regions as an additional precaution. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in other parts of J&K.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.