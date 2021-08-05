'We will win 400 seats': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav embarks on cycle yatra

Flaying the BJP government in the state over management of the pandemic, he said, "I condole death of all those who died during the second wave of Covid. The government did not help those who lost their family members. It could not arrange oxygen and medicines and left people to die".

Attacking the BJP for allegedly inducting criminals, Yadav said that as elections are nearing, the saffron party has put its ideology on the back-burner.

"Party has not read its election manifesto (of 2017). Now it is concentrating on 'money-festo'. The BJP has no work culture and could do nothing in the past over four years except renaming projects of previous SP regime," he charged.

The BJP has made Uttar Pradesh the number one state in terms of number of malnourished children, custodial deaths and disposing bodies in River Ganga, he charged.

Taking a swipe at Yogi Adityanath, he said that as the chief minister did not know how to operate a laptop, he did not distribute it to children.

"He (CM) must not be knowing about DNA and its full form. You (media) persons can go and ask him," he said when asked about laying the foundation of a forensic science institute in the state capital.

The yatra, which will cover a distance of 5-10 km in all districts, is being taken out to protest the "anti-people" policies of the ruling BJP, price rise, unemployment, farm laws, rising crime and to demand release of jailed party leader Azam Khan, the party said.

It said the cycle march in Lucknow will cover a distance of 6.5 km.

Cycle is the SP's election symbol and laying of cycling tracks along important thoroughfares, especially in the state capital, with demarcations painted red and green (colour of the party flag) has often incurred the wrath of its political rivals.

The Samajwadi Party also plans to take out a 'Rath Yatra' in the state in October which will cover almost all the 75 districts of the state.