Possible alliance? Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweets out photo of Lalu Prasad having tea with Mulayam Singh

Yadav had aggressively ruled any tie-up with BSP or Congress for the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. "These parties should decide whether their fight is with the BJP or SP," Yadav told PTI.

BSP chief Mayawati has often targeted the Samajwadi Party in her tweets. While accusing the BJP of using government machinery to ensure its victory in the recent panchayat polls, she had said these "tricks" were similar to the methods used by the previous SP government.

Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has also attacked the SP and had said the party leader's statements reflected frustration and disappointment as people have rejected them.

The Samajwadi Party chief said on Sunday that doors of his party are open to all small parties for an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year and he will try that all such political outfits come together to defeat the BJP. In an interview to PTI, he also lashed out at the Centre over the Pegasus spying row.

Asked about his uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, which is also preparing to contest the polls on all seats, Yadav said, "We will try that all parties unite to defeat the BJP."

On 'Bhagidari Morcha' led by Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in which AIMIM leader Assaduddin Owaisi also took part, he said, "There have been no talks with them till now."

The SP leader also criticised the handling of the COVID-19 situation by the BJP-led state government during the second wave and the much touted "Yogi model" of dealing with it.

"The government was a complete failure. People died for lack of oxygen, beds and medicines. Everyone has seen the situation of hospitals and crematoriums. Which model is this? People have seen it closely and they will be replying to the BJP at an opportune time," he said.