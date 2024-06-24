'We Will Strive To Take Everyone Along, Build Consensus...: PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning addressed the media ahead of first sitting of the parliament after Lok Sabha election 2024.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of inclusivity and consensus in governance, stating, "We will always strive to take everyone along, build consensus to serve the country, and fulfill people's aspirations."

PM Modi began his address by congratulating all newly elected MPs. "Today is a joyous occasion for our Parliamentary Democracy. For the first time since independence, we are celebrating the Oath Ceremony in this new Parliament. Previously, this used to happen in the old Parliament. On this occasion, I welcome and congratulate all the new MPs," he remarked.

Majority is essential, but consensus is important to run a country: PM

"If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given a stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust. Majority is essential to run a government, but consensus is important to run a country," PM Modi highlighted the importance of consensus in governance , who is leading a coalition government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While commenting on opposition's role, PM said, "India needs responsible opposition; people want substance not slogans, they want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his address, PM Modi also mentioned the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"People who believe in the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution know that tomorrow, June 25th, is the Dark Day of Indian history. Fifty years ago, on June 25th, the proclamation of Emergency put a blot on Indian democracy. The new generation will not forget the atrocities inflicted on their ancestors and how India was turned into a prison. Fifty years of Emergency reminds us to protect and respect our Constitution," said PM Modi.

"May it be a productive session... I hope the Opposition fulfills its role by meeting the people's expectations for debate and vigilance, rather than causing disturbances and drama," he added.

Read Also BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Sworn In As Pro-Tem Speaker Of 18th Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.