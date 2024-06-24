BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Sworn In As Pro-Tem Speaker Of 18th Lok Sabha

PM

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the oath-taking ceremony of Pro-tem Speaker at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu appointed BJP's seven-time MP Bhratruhari Mehtab as Pro-tem Speaker, instead of Congress' K Suresh, who has been elected to Parliament eight times.

According to reports, to protest against Mehtab being made Pro-tem Speaker, INDIA bloc MPs have decided not to sit on the Speaker’s chair to assist during the oath-taking ceremony of MPs.

Today marks the beginning of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. The Pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath to the newly-elected members.

The opposition INDIA bloc is geared up to corner the NDA government at the Centre on various issues, including the ongoing NEET paper leak row.

On June 26, the Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected, followed by President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 27.

This is the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha after the general elections, where the NDA won 293 seats, and the INDIA bloc secured 234 seats, with the Congress holding 100 of them. Additionally, a meeting for the newly elected Congress MPs is scheduled for 10 am today at the CPP office in Parliament.