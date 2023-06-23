'We Will Be Flexible Despite Differences': What Leaders Of Opposition Parties Said After Patna Meet

Patna witnessed a momentous gathering of opposition leaders who came together to voice their concerns over the current state of affairs under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vowed to contest the 2024 elections together to defeat the BJP. Prominent figures from various political parties convened in Patna, Bihar, to discuss the need for a united front to combat the BJP's policies and protect the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the gathering, Mehbooba Mufti, a leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), expressed her firm resolve, stating, "We can't let Gandhi's India become Godse's country." She emphasised the importance of preserving the ideals propagated by Mahatma Gandhi and resisting any attempts to undermine them.

Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, drew parallels to the historic JP Movement and expressed confidence that the united opposition front would receive the blessings and support of the public.

Former Bihar CM and RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav said that he has become physically fit and time has come to 'fit' Modi. Yadav, also invoking the recent Karnataka assembly elections, said, "Lord Hanuman thrashed BJP with his mace in Karnataka, made Rahul win."

"People of our country want us to fight unitedly against BJP and RSS," Yadav added.

CPI leader D Raja launched a scathing attack on the BJP's nine-year rule, accusing it of being "disastrous and detrimental" to the foundations of the Indian Constitution.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a strong critic of the BJP, asserted, "BJP wants history to be changed, but we'll ensure that history is saved." She vowed to fight unitedly against the BJP alongside the assembled opposition leaders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amidst the spirit of unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who hosted the meeting, stated, "We have come together in national interest; those in power at the Centre are against national interest." He stressed that 17 parties had jointly decided to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a cohesive force.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that while there may be differences among the opposition parties, they had committed to working together with flexibility to protect their shared ideology.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge revealed that the next meeting of opposition parties would take place in Shimla, where a common agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be finalised.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the next course of action, stating, "The future plan of action will be chalked out soon," highlighting the collective determination to challenge the ruling party's dominance. The opposition leaders are determined to forge a path forward and provide a formidable opposition to the BJP's rule.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah after the joint opposition meeting in Patna said, "...We have met to save the country from devastation and to bring democracy back. I & Mehbooba Mufti belong to that part of the country where democracy is murdered...Yesterday in America there were discussions about democracy in the White House...why this democracy doesn't reach Jammu&Kashmir..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the political landscape continues to evolve, all eyes will be on the opposition's concerted efforts and their ability to present a united front against the BJP in the upcoming national elections.