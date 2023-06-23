Opposition Meeting: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Leaves For Patna; Says, 'Will Discuss Manipur Issue Too'

Sharad Pawar | File

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday jet off for Bihar's Patna to attend the Opposition Meeting. Speaking to the media, Pawar said that at the meeting they will be speaking on important issues including the Manipur violence.

When asked about the meeting, he said, "Everyone will present their viewpoints today. We are meeting to discuss some important issues of the country and decide future course of action. Manipur issue will also be discussed."

Pawar was accompanied by his daughter and NCP working president Supriya Sule.

Opposition Meeting

Top leaders of Opposition parties are scheduled to meet in Patna on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to a report by news agency PTI, the parties will look to avoid the prickly leadership question as of now and emphasize on building a common ground. Leaders of 15 parties including half-a-dozen chief ministers are expected to attend the deliberations.

It is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) here at the chief minister's 1, Aney Marg residence.

Expected Attendees

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (JMM), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) are among the leaders expected to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

Leaders of the PDP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the National Conference are also expected to attend the meeting.

Also, the Samajwadi Party would be the only party from Uttar Pradesh attending the meeting with BSP supremo Mayawati not being invited and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary set to skip the conclave due to a family programme.

Fissures in Opposition ranks

However, a day prior to the crucial deliberations, fissures in Opposition ranks came to the fore with Aam Aadmi Party saying they will walk out if Congress does not pledge its support against the Union government's ordnance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

WIth PTI Inputs