 'We Want Clean Drinking Water!': Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Residents In Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram Nagar Protest Against Water Crisis In City
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'We Want Clean Drinking Water!': Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Residents In Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram Nagar Protest Against Water Crisis In City

'We Want Clean Drinking Water!': Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Residents In Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram Nagar Protest Against Water Crisis In City

The residents gathered and chanted "we want water" and carried out a rally in a mark of protest against growing water problems in the city.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

As water woes continue in India's IT hub Bengaluru, residents of affluent societies have begun protesting against the water shortage. A video of residents of Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest in central Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram Nagar protesting and demanding clean water has gone viral on social media.

The residents gathered and chanted "we want water" and carried out a rally in a mark of protest against growing water problems in the city.

Watch the video below

The protests come as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) recently announced a 10 per cent cut in supply to those facilities and societies that use water between 40 lakh and 2 crore litres per day.

The water situation in Karnataka is getting worse with over 3,000 borewells drying up, triggering people to depend on RO water plants because of the scarcity.

Read Also
Bengaluru Water Crisis: As Calls For Work-From-Home & Online Classes Grow; City Seeks Viable...
article-image

Furthermore, the Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the Congress government for sending Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, which they say is making the water problem worse. However , Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied the allegation, saying there is not enough water to be sending elsewhere.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the BJP is just using the water problem for politics. He also noted that Bengaluru is not running out of water and that their main job is to give Tamil Nadu the water it is supposed to get according to the law.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Want Clean Drinking Water!': Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Residents In Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram...

'We Want Clean Drinking Water!': Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Residents In Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram...

Revenge Killing Shocks Hyderabad: Killers Post Selfie Video Of Bloody Hands & Knife On Instagram...

Revenge Killing Shocks Hyderabad: Killers Post Selfie Video Of Bloody Hands & Knife On Instagram...

Murder Accused & BJP Leader's Kin Vijay Narayan Singh Shot Dead In UP's Sultanpur

Murder Accused & BJP Leader's Kin Vijay Narayan Singh Shot Dead In UP's Sultanpur

'Heavy Costs Should Be Imposed On You': Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Remove Arvind Kejriwal As...

'Heavy Costs Should Be Imposed On You': Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Remove Arvind Kejriwal As...

Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaults Stray Dogs With Stick In Meerut; UP Police Takes Action

Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaults Stray Dogs With Stick In Meerut; UP Police Takes Action