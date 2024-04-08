'We Want Clean Drinking Water!': Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Residents In Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram Nagar Protest Against Water Crisis In City

As water woes continue in India's IT hub Bengaluru, residents of affluent societies have begun protesting against the water shortage. A video of residents of Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest in central Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram Nagar protesting and demanding clean water has gone viral on social media.

The residents gathered and chanted "we want water" and carried out a rally in a mark of protest against growing water problems in the city.

Protests are starting in residential colonies across Bengaluru due to water shortage.



This is Shapoorji Parkwest, Central Bengaluru. Apartments in this colony cost at least 1Cr. pic.twitter.com/vfmQrUNaGT — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) April 8, 2024

The protests come as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) recently announced a 10 per cent cut in supply to those facilities and societies that use water between 40 lakh and 2 crore litres per day.

The water situation in Karnataka is getting worse with over 3,000 borewells drying up, triggering people to depend on RO water plants because of the scarcity.

Furthermore, the Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the Congress government for sending Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, which they say is making the water problem worse. However , Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied the allegation, saying there is not enough water to be sending elsewhere.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the BJP is just using the water problem for politics. He also noted that Bengaluru is not running out of water and that their main job is to give Tamil Nadu the water it is supposed to get according to the law.