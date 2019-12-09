'We should just rename women in UP as cows': Twitterati slam UP govt for 'cow safaris' and ignoring women safety

Faced with stray cattle menace, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to set up 'cow safaris' in the state for better safety and upkeep of the animal. The idea mooted by UP Animal and Husbandry minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary is in line with the Yogi government's aim of cow protection.

They say, social media is a great leveller. One can simply not escape its vicious circle once you have been a part of it! A lot of Twitter users also trolled the Uttar Pradesh government and minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary for the plan to set up 'cow safaris'. People slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the rise in crime against women. Netizens took to Twitter to express their feelings.