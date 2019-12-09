'We should just rename women in UP as cows': Twitterati slam UP govt for 'cow safaris' and ignoring women safety

Faced with stray cattle menace, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to set up 'cow safaris' in the state for better safety and upkeep of the animal. The idea mooted by UP Animal and Husbandry minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary is in line with the Yogi government's aim of cow protection.
They say, social media is a great leveller. One can simply not escape its vicious circle once you have been a part of it! A lot of Twitter users also trolled the Uttar Pradesh government and minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary for the plan to set up 'cow safaris'. People slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the rise in crime against women. Netizens took to Twitter to express their feelings.
One user suggested, "I think we should just rename women in UP as cows - they will be treated better, and their safety will become more important. Mukhya Mantri Gaay Gori Yojna. or some such thing." While other said, "Women are being raped, attacked with acid, killed in UP but the govt's main priority is safety and upkeep of cows. Won't be surprised if women say "agle janam mohe gaiyya hi kijiyo".
The Yogi government has taken a number of steps towards cow protection. In August this year, the government has approved 'Mukhyamantri Nirashrit Besahara Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana', a scheme seeking people's participation in the protection of stray cattle by providing Rs 30 per animal every day.
Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had made arrangements for cow shelters in this year's budget and also instructed district administrations and municipal corporations to make arrangements for cow shelters to resolve the issue of stray cattle. The state government also issued an order allowing corporate houses to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to provide facilities for abandoned cows in rural areas.
(Inputs from PTI)
