'We both had a good laugh', says Abhishek Manu Singhvi after Sachin Pilot approached him for legal help

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has approached Abhishek Manu Singhvi for legal help for the ensuing legal battle over disqualification notice to him and his MLAs.

When IANS contacted senior Congress spokesperson and legal luminary Abhishek Manu Singhvi, he said, "Two days ago, he called me. He is a good friend and I have high regard for him. I told him it is not honourable for me to advise him wo (without) telling him I am advising the opp side!"

"So we both had a good laugh," Singhvi Said.

Meanwhile, Pilot and his 18 loyalist MLAs on Thursday moved Rajasthan High Court against Speaker C.P. Joshi's disqualification notice.

While Pilot approached the apex court for relief, the Congress moved strategically convening two legislature party meets in two days and appealing to Pilot to attend the meet.

The Congress wants to invoke the clause (a) of para 2 of the 10th schedule, legal experts say.

The Speaker has issued show cause notices to Pilot and his supporting MLAs.

Meanwhile, top Congress leaders said that no attempts were made for a formal patch up with Pilot, the top leadership of the Congress party, however, on Thursday said there was no progress on that front.

Top party source said: "Neither Pilot has approached us, nor anybody in the party has tried to contact him."

"There is no hurry from our side as our government is safe," top Congress functionary told IANS.

The party is more keen to take back the MLAs who were siding with Pilot to weaken his plot of dislodging the state government.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, on Wednesday, while addressing a press conference, accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the otherwise stable government led by Gehlot.

"The last 24 hours have proved that BJP's attempt to topple the government has failed in Rajasthan," he said.

Also noting that it was learned through the media that Pilot does not want to join the BJP, Surjewala said: "If this is the case, then, we request him to reject the facilities being offered by the Haryana government and return to Jaipur.