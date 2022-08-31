'We are united, we are working hard': Telangana CM KCR after meeting Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao met CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna today | Photo: ANI

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was on a day's visit to Patna described his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar as a famous political face but did not commit that he was the opposition face against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

KCR held meetings with RJD president Lalu Prasad and state deputy chief minister Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav after meeting with the CM at 10, Circular road bungalow of Lalu and family and also met former Bihar CM and Lalu's wife Rabri Devi.

Addressing a joint press conference with Nitish, the Telangana CM said on opposition unity and projection of a leader against Modi that "We are united, we are working hard on this and you will get an answer in the longer run."

Asked about Nitish Kumar as the opposition's face, Rao said, "Nitish Kumar Ji is a famous political face. He is seasoned and senior too. We will sit together and decide. There are more leaders like me."

After the meeting, Rao and Nitish at an official programme at the Chief Minister's office felicitated the families of five Galwan martyrs from Bihar, who lost their lives fighting the Chinese PLA and 11 migrant Bihari workers who died in a fire at Bhaligoda near Hyderabad on March 22, 2022. Rao handed over Rs 10 lakh each to the families of five Galwan martyrs and Rs 5 lakh each to the families of migrant workers. Both leaders also profusely praised each other for the development of their states.

Rao said he has come from Godawari to Ganga to meet Nitish who is known for the development of the state of Bihar. He lauded the role of Bihari workers who are engaged in the development of Telangana and recalled they had returned to Hyderabad immediately after the first phase of the Covid pandemic.

Nitish reciprocated the feelings of Rao on Bihar and said he was motivated to link Ganga with the Falgu river in Bodh Gaya and had taken the advice of experts from Telangana. KCR influenced him on rural development projects too, Nitish claimed.

Nitish further on Wednesday renewed the demand from the Centre and said "Bihar could not develop faster as our demand for special status was not accepted".

The Bihar CM said that Telangana could be created as a separate state only because of Rao who had launched the campaign for the state and now some leaders of another party (BJP) are taking credit for its development.

Both Rao and Nitish alleged that there has been no development in the country, and only advertisements and campaigns.

Both the chief ministers further regretted that the people of this country were not getting their due, but just high-profile campaigns during the so-called Amrit Kaal of the BJP.

