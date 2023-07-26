We Are Marjeevras: Congress MP Manish Tewari Reacts To PM Modi's 'East India Company' Jibe

Congress MP Manish Tewari | ANI

Congress MP Manish Tewari, reacting to a question on PM Modi's comments about the East India Company and Indian Mujahideen while talking about the INDIA alliance formed by opposition parties, called the Prime Minister's comments as "unfortunate" and said that the opposition was not Indian Mujahideen but "Marjeevras" which means living martrys. The Congress leader also said that the PM was talking about the East Indian Company for those people who are successors of those who made the Company leave India. "Everyone knows who was involved with the Britishers," said Manish Tewari during the press conference.

Watch: Congress MP Manish Tewari says it is "extremely inappropriate analogies to describe INDIA."

PM Modi makes East India, Indian Mujahideen and PFI analogy

The Prime Minister during the BJP Parliamentary meeting held in parliament on Tuesday (July 25) attacked opposition parties renaming their alliance from UPA to I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), and reportedly said that the East India Company and Indian Indian Mujahideen as well as the PFI also use the word 'India' and that people cannot be mislead. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has spoken about it after BJP's parliamentary meeting.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had reacted in the House saying "East India company" reference was made while talking about the opposition. He also spoke on the issue later.

Opposition to bring no confidence motion in the House

The opposition parties on Tuesday (July 26) said that they would be moving a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government in Parliament on Wednesday even as the logjam over Manipur violence issue continues to disrupt proceedings in the house, according to sources. The opposition has persisted with their demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the situation in Manipur in the House.

