PM Modi Tears Into Opposition At BJP Parliamentary Meeting As Parliament Logjam Continues Over Manipur Issue

PM arrived in parliament for BJP's parliamentary party meeting |

Speaking after BJP Parliamentary meeting held in the Parliament, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the PM came down heavily on the opposition for its conduct in the House. Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "From the Opposition's conduct, it seems that they have decided to remain in the Opposition. We have to work in the interest of the public and move forward," informed Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, briefing the press after the meeting, said that the Opposition was "desperate and directionless." Joshi further said that PM Modi added that "opposition's conduct suggests it has decided to remain permanently in opposition for long."

Reports of no-confidence motion to be moved by Opposition 'I.N.D.I.A'

On plans by the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties to move the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Joshi said that last time when the opposition had moved in the no confidence in 2018-19, the BJP's seats went up from 282 to over 300 in the 2019 elections. This time, BJP would get over 350 seats after the no-confidence motion is moved in the house, said Joshi.

Uproar in the Parliament over Manipur Issue

The first three days of the monsoon session saw ruckus leading to almost no business in both Houses. Significantly the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), also held a meeting on Tuesday at the office of Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a floor management strategy before the Upper House goes into session.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, with a long list of legislative businesses on the agenda, has seen repeated adjournments in the face of Opposition protests, sloganeering, and ruckus by members of the fledgling grand Opposition alliance over its demand for a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur situation, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)

