WBSSC teachers recruitment scam: Partha Chatterjee loses his cool ahead of bail plea hearing, asks media to 'keep quiet'; custody extended | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The Alipore court on Monday extended Judicial Custody of former TMC minister Partha Chatterjee for 14 days till November 14 in connection to the WBSSC teachers recruitment scam.

Earlier today, Chatterjee lost his cool while he was questioned about the allegations against him and asked the media to ‘keep quiet’.

Other officials produced before court

On this day along with Chatterjee, former president of Madhya Shiksha Parishad Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former SSC advisory committee member Shantiprasad Sinha and former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya were produced before the court.

It may be noted that in the chargesheet given by CBI, Chatterjee is referred as ‘mastermind’ in the recruitment scam.

On October 28, the Alipore court had rejected virtual production of former education minister Partha Chatterjee in connection to the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam and ordered his physical presence on October 31.

Responding to other questions, the former TMC secretary general said that he is ‘always with his party’ and also that he is ‘not well’.

According to court sources, when the judge asked the CBI lawyers about how much more time they need to probe the scam to which the central agency lawyers reportedly said that they might need at least six more months for the probe.