WBSSC Scam: ED quizzes Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee in jail | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Three enforcement Directorate (ED) officers, including a woman, officer on Tuesday visited the Alipore women’s correctional home to quiz Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee.

According to ED sources, they are trying to match the statements given by Chatterjee.

“Arpita had earlier cooperated with the probe and before producing both of them before a special court on August 18, we were matching the statements of Chatterjee,” said the ED sources.

It may be noted that the central agency had appealed to the special court that they want to quiz both Chatterjee and Arpita even in jail custody which was permitted by the court.

According to ED sources, they might also visit Presidency Correctional Home to quiz Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, sources from the Presidency Correctional Home said that Chatterjee on Monday didn’t participate in the Independence Day celebration in the jail and was alone inside his cell.

The jail sources also mentioned that the suspended TMC leader also refused to take ‘special’ meals prepared on the occasion of Independence Day.

It can be recalled that on August 13, following a request from the Presidency Correctional Home, a team of doctors from SSKM hospital visited for a medical checkup of Chatterjee.

After over three hours of examination and contradicting AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s report, the medical team of SSKM said that Chatterjee’s treatment is ‘not possible’ in the jail medical hospital and also made few changes in Chatterjee’s medicines.