Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge Claims INDIA Parties To Win Minimum 295 Seats

New Delhi: After nearly two-month long 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it's time for exit polls to predict the likely winner of seven phase elections. Some exit polls like the India Today - Axis My India have got their predictions right for the last couple of elections, it would be interesting to see what they predict this year.

Catch All The Live Updates From Various Exit Polls For All 543 Seats Below:

- 5:12 PM update: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge held a press conference ahead of the exit polls and claimed that the INDIA parties will get at least 295 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Watch His Press Conference Live

- The INDIA parties, which earlier announced that they will not participate in any television debate over exit polls, have now changed their stance and announced that they will participate in the debates on television. Congress leader Pawan Khera shared the update on his official X account.

Axis My India on their X account (formerly Twitter) shared their success story. The poll survey agency claimed 94 per cent accuracy. It also shared that for the 2024 exit polls it had a team of 1,500 surveyors and the sample size this time is 5,00,000. The team covered over 1,600 assembly constituencies under 543 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections India Today Axis My India had predicted 339 - 365 seats to the NDA while UPA alliance was predicted to win 77 - 108 seats.

News24 - Today's Chanakya had predicted 350 +-14 seats for the NDA alliance while UPA was 95 +-9.Likewise, News18-IPSOS had predicted 336 seats for NDA alliance and 82 for UPA.

Times Now -VMR had predicted 306 for NDA and 132 for UPA.India TV- CNX had predicted NDA alliance will get 300 +-10 and UPA 130 +-5.

CVoter 287 and 128 seats for the NDA and UPA alliance respectively.ABP-CSDS had predicted 277 seats for the NDA alliance and 130 seats for UPA alliance.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections India Today Axis My India was almost on target with its predictions.

2019 Lok Sabha actual seats: On the result day, it was India Today Axis My India and News24 Today's Chanakya who were nearly accurate in their predictions. While BJP led NDA returned to power with 353 seats and BJP winning 303 seats on its own, the opposition UPA alliance won a total of 91 seats with Congress winning 52 seats on its own.

Riding high on their second term in office, UPA was not predicted to win the elections. Almost all the exit polls had predicted that BJP led NDA would be the winner.

India Today - Cicero had given NDA 261 seats and NDA 110 seats while others were predicted to win 150 seats.

CNN IBN CSDS had predicted 270 for NDA, 92 for UPA and 159 seats for others.

India TV- C Voter had predicted 289 for NDA alliance, 100 for UPA and 153 for others.

News24 - Chanakya had predicted 340 seats to NDA, 70 to UPA and 133 seats to others.

2014 Lok Sabha Results: In the final results on May 16, 2014, NDA came to power winning 336 seats while UPA won 60 seats and other won 147 seats. News24 Chanakya were the closest when it came to predicting the winner.