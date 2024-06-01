Lok Sabha Election Delhi Exit Poll Results 2024: News24-Todays Chanakya Predicts 6 Seats For BJP; Congress 1

BJP is expected to win six of the seven seats in city-state as per News24 - Today's Chanakya exit poll. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP had won all the seven seats. The Congress-AAP alliance is expected to win one seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The race for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections started on April 25, marked by a strong voter turnout. The capital saw a turnout of 53.73%. North East Delhi led with the highest participation at 57.97%, while New Delhi recorded the lowest at 50.44%.

Delhi Exit Polls Result 2024

News24-Today’s Chanakya

BJP: 6

INC: 1

AAP: 0

Others: 0

DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.

The results for the Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4, 2024.

INDIA Bloc holds meeting in Delhi

The INDIA bloc parties announced on Saturday that they will participate in the evening's exit poll debates on television. This decision followed a meeting of the bloc's top leaders at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

This announcement came a day after Congress declared it would abstain from Lok Sabha exit poll debates on TV, stating it did not want to engage in speculation and TRP-driven slugfests.