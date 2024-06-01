Lok Sabha Election Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: ABP-C-Voter Predicts 22-26 Seats For Mahayuti, 23-24 For MVA

Voting for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats began on April 19, 2024, occurring in five phases. The final phase of voting took place on May 20, 2024. The earlier phases were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. Maharashtra ranks second in the number of Lok Sabha seats, just behind Uttar Pradesh's 80.

Key Alliances & Candidates

The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), which includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP), is competing against the Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Key candidates are Nitin Gadkari (BJP) from Nagpur, Piyush Goyal (BJP) from Mumbai North, Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) from Baramati, and Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena) from Kalyan.

Voter Turnout

The voter turnout in Maharashtra was 61.33% after all five phases. The Gadchiroli–Chimur seat had the highest turnout at 71.88%. The fifth phase recorded the lowest turnout at 56.89%.

Maharashtra Exit Polls Result 2024

Here is what the major exit polls projection for Maharashtra:

ABP-C-Voter

Mahayuti: 22-26

MVA: 23-24

Others:

Party-wise share:

BJP: 17

Shiv Sena: 6

Shiv Sena UBT: 9

INC: 8

NCP: 1

NCP (SP): 9

Others: 1

DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.

Maharashtra 2019 Lok Sabha Results

In 2019, BJP emerged with 23 seats, NCP obtained 4 seats, Shiv Sena 18 seats, and Congress just 1 seat. The BJP-led NDA won 41 seats overall.

Maharashtra 2014 Lok Sabha Results

In the 2014 elections, BJP won 23 seats, NCP 4, Congress 2, and Shiv Sena 18. The BJP-led alliance secured 42 seats in total.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4, 2024.