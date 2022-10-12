WBSSC Scam: ED names TMC's Manik Bhattacharya 'one of key accused'

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya | Photo: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its remand application to the court has stated that during searches conducted at the premises of former West Bengal Primary Education Board chairman and TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in August this year, various incriminating documents and digital evidence were seized.

"From the scrutiny of the documents as well as digital evidence, the role of Manik Bhattacharya has clearly surfaced in money laundering activities and concealing the proceeds of a crime connected to the criminal activity relating to unfairly giving jobs to ineligible candidates," read the application.

The central agency has also mentioned that statements of Bhattacharya had been recorded and that he deliberately suppressed the facts relating to the investigation and exhibited non-cooperation. Further, various joint accounts in the name of other persons have been opened by Manik Bhattacharya in the name of his family members and other unknown persons to hide the source of funds and launder the same.

"Manik Bhattacharya has remained non-cooperative during the course of statements recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 and has continuously tried to mislead the investigation by suppressing facts and details on the source of funds accumulated in the name of his family members. That, even during his statement recorded under section 50 of PMLA,2002 on Oct 10, Manik Bhattacharya remained non-cooperative and continued to give evasive replies," further read the application letter.

Mentioning that Bhattacharya is 'one of the key persons' in the entire scam of offering jobs in lieu of money, the ED also stated that after conducting searches at Bhattacharya’s premises. It revealed that Bhattacharya received a letter which was also addressed to the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The contents of the said letter revealed that illegal amounts to the tune of Rs. 7 lac each were taken from 44 candidates in lieu of offering them the job of teachers.