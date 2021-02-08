WBJEE 2021: When will West Bengal joint entrance exam be held?

The date for the West Bengal joint entrance exam has been announced—it will be held on 11 July 2021.

The exam is conducted for admission to the various professional courses in the state, including undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes.

In 2020, around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam that was conducted on 2 February.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education have already announced the dates for the West Bengal board exams for Stds 10 and 12. The WBBSE will hold the SSC exams from 1 to 10 June 2021, and the HSC exams from 15 to 30 June 2021.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also announced the dates for the board exams.

The CBSE Std 10 exams will be conducted from 4 May to 7 June 2021, while the Std 12 exams will be conducted from 4 May to 11 June 2021.