Uttarakhand board exam 2021: UBSE Std 10, 12 exams from 4 to 22 May – click here for more details

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released dates for SSC and HSC board exams.

The exams will start on 4 May and end on 22 May 2021. Students can check the detailed timetable released by the board on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

The board exams will be held in two shifts—the first, or morning shift, for Std 10 students from 8 am to 11 am, and the second, or afternoon shift, for Std 12 students from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Paper correction will be done between 1 and 15 June 2021, and the result is expected to be announced before 15 July 2021.

Dates of practical and internal assessment exams

Stds 10 and 12 practical and internal assessment exams will be conducted from 3 to 25 April 2021.