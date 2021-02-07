TBSE Board Exams 2021: Tripura Class 10, 12 exams to start from May 19 and 18

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will hold the TBSE Madhyamik/Class 10 and higher secondary/Class 12 exams 2021 in May.

The TBSE has released the detailed timetable for Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 exams.

The exams 2021 for students of Class 12 and 10 will commence from May 18 and 19, respectively.

Students can check the detailed time-table of TBSE exams 2021 on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in.

All the exams will begin at 12 noon. Approximately, 50,000 candidates from class 10 and 30,000 from class 12 are expected to appear for the Tripura Board examinations.

Apart from TBSE, Tripura Board Madrasa Class 10 (Alim) and Class 12 (Fazil) exam 2021 timetables have also been released.

As per the time-table, Tripura Class 10/Alim exams will be conducted from May 19 to June 9. Class 12 (Fazil) exams will be conducted from May 18 to June 7, 2021.

How to check the schedule: