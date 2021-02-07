Serum Institute Fire in Pune: Hadapsar Police submit interim report

Hadapsar Police have submitted an interim report regarding the fire incident at Serum Institute of India in Pune that was reported last month, reported ToI.

The report has been submitted to the to Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta related to the progress of the inquiry.

Five contractual labourers had died in the fire which broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building in the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises on January 21.

On the following day, top officials from fire wings of three Maharashtra government agencies had launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the blaze. The Pune police had also registered an accidental death and burning incident case with the Hadapsar police station.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield, the SII vaccine against COVID-19, which is being used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the infection, is made.

The building where the fire broke out is one km from the Covishield vaccine manufacturing unit.

A day after the incident, CEO Adar Poonawalla had estimated that the resultant financial loss would be Rs 1,000 crore. Later he had also clarified that there was no impact on the supply of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, and its production would not be affected. However, other facilities involved in the production of rotavirus and BCG vaccines were damaged.

(With inputs from agencies)