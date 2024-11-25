 WB Teachers Recruitment Scam: Arpita Mukherjee Granted Conditional Bail, Barred From Foreign Travel
After being free on parole since last Thursday due to the death of her mother, Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee got conditional bail on Monday against a personal bond of Rs. Five lakhs. Arpita was supposed to be remanded to the jail on Monday.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Arpita Mukherjee | File

According to the special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court, the bail is granted to Arpita but she cannot travel abroad till the case is being heard and also has to submit her passport. Notably, on July 22, 2022 Partha and her close aide Arpita were arrested by ED due to SSC recruitment scam.

It can be recalled that the central agency after conducting raids at Arpita’s Tollygunge and Belgachia residences found cash nearly to Rs. 50 crore and gold ornaments worth several crores. Several foreign currencies were also found in the raid. Incidentally, bail plea of Partha Chattopadhyay who is still in jail is pending in Calcutta High Court.

Incidentally, there was a split between two Justices Apurva Sinha Roy and Arijit Bandhopadhyay of Calcutta High Court, a third bench comprising Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty is formed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam which will hear the bail plea of Parth Chattopadhyay likely this week.

Earlier, on November 20 while Justice Arijit Bandhopadhyay allowed bail to Partha and others in the SSC scam, Justice Apurva Sinha Roy rejected the bail application.

