Teachers Recruitment Scam: ED files complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee

WB SSC recruitment scam: ED files complaint against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee and six firms | ANI

New Delhi: Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Special Court, Kolkata.

According to ED officials, six entities were used for money laundering. Partha and Arpita used M/s Echhay Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Ananta Texfab Pvt Ltd, Symbiosis Merchants Pvt Ltd, Sentry Engineering Pvt Ltd, Viewmore Highrise Pvt Ltd and APA Utility Services to launder the money. Special Court took cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint on Monday after finding that a prime-facie case has been made against the 8 accused persons.

ED had earlier arrested Partha Chatterjee, the then Minister, Government of West Bengal and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee on July 23. The accused are presently in Judicial Custody and will be produced again before the Special Court on September 28.

ED has already seized cash amounting to a total of Rs. 49.80 Crore gold and jewellery valued at more than Rs. 5.08 Crore and provisionally attached properties worth Rs. 48.22 Crore thus the total seizure in the case stands at Rs. 103.10 Crore.

