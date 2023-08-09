WB: Former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Discharged From Hospital After 12-Day Stay

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya | File Photo

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was released from the hospital on Wednesday, twelve days after his admission.

As per the hospital's health bulletin, the home care team will oversee Bhattacharjee's health for at least the next month at his residence. A treating physician mentioned that regular visits to his home will include physiotherapy and swallow therapy.

Recalling the circumstances, Bhattacharjee was admitted to a private hospital on July 29 due to severe respiratory issues.

