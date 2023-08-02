West Bengal: Former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Health Condition Stabilising

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition improved on Tuesday and the treating doctors are hopeful about Bhattacharjee's recovery.

According to one of the treating doctors Kuntal Chakraborty, "We are happy that he is recovering. He has been responding to the treatment and is conscious." According to the medical bulletin given by the private hospital in Kolkata, "Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was successfully weaned off from invasive ventilation and is currently maintaining oxygen saturation on non-invasive ventilatory support. Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains hemodynamically stable."

Actress Rituparna Sengupta visits former CM in hospital

Popular actor Rituparna Sengupta on Tuesday visited Woodlands hospital to inquire about the health condition of the former Chief Minister.

Talking to the media, Rituparna said, " I have met him but could not speak. The best doctors are treating him and he will soon recover and go home. I respect him a lot and was crestfallen on hearing about his health condition."

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had visited the hospital to take stock of Bhattacharjee's health.

