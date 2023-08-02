WB: BJP Accuses Real Estate Company Of Defrauding People With Alleged Link To Nusrat Jahan; She Denies Allegation

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sankhudeb Panda had already filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about almost 429 people being duped of ₹5.55 lakh by a real estate company which promised apartment in the outskirts of Kolkata.

The victims had also visited the office of the central agency with the BJP leader and have shown necessary documents to them.

Rubbishing that allegations, actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday said that she had resigned from the company in 2017.

Actor-turned-politician denies all allegations

"I had taken a loan from the company of ₹1.16 crore and on May 6, 2017, I had returned the sum along with the interest which was ₹1.40 crore. On March 2017, I had resigned from the Seven Sense International company. I have the flat deeds and bank statements with me. There is no political connection in it. I am not here for any clarification. Media trial is not above the law and let law take its own course," said Nusrat.

Demanding resignation of Nusrat from MP post, BJP leader Sankhudeb Panda question why did the actor take loan from the company and not approach bank.

Read Also Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty to be showcaused for being absent in MP meet of TMC

Nusrat should be arrested: BJP

"It is a huge scam. She should resign and should be arrested. She should not be set free as she can make fake documents. The people who were duped have already filed a case on the matter and a court in Alipore had summoned Jahan but she did not appear. I have taken the victims to ED and if ED doesn't probe it then we will move to Calcutta High Court," added Panda.

The victims speak

The victims on anonymity said that at least 429 employees of the Indian Overseas Bank were duped who paid ₹5.55 lakh in lieu of an apartment in Rajarhat area. The process was started in 2014 and after the promise were not kept they had moved the court.