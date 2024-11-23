Wayanad By-Election Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Leads By Humongous 3 Lakh Votes; BJP, CPI Candidates Left Way Behind

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi | X @ Congress

Kerala: The counting of votes for the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat is been held on Saturday and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is leading with a hefty margin of over 3 lakh votes. As of 12.15 pm, Gandhi got total 4,61,566 votes. While, her main opponent, CPI's Satyam Mokeri got 1,58,458 and BJP's Navya Karidas got 85,630 votes.

In her debut electoral contest, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi decided to fight from Wayanad after her brother, LoP Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat after 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rahul was elected from Kerala's Wayanad and UP's Rae Barelli.

Apart from the Wayanad by-poll, counting of votes for the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll is also underway, and BJP's Santukrao Hambarde is leading.

Counting of votes for the the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections are also been held on Saturday. In Jharkhand, the Congress-JMM alliance has crossed the half-way mark. While, in Maharashtra, Mahayuti alliance is leading in more than 200 seats.