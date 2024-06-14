'Way To Peace Is Through Dialogue & Diplomacy': PM Modi Meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy On Sidelines Of G7 Summit In Italy (VIDEO)

X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region.

Soon after the meeting, PM Modi in a post on X said,"Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy."

It is learnt that Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi assured Zelenskyy that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on situation in Ukraine. PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,"MEA spokesperson said in a post on X.

Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well. India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prior to the meeting with the Ukrainian President, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Migration, Indo-Pacific on agenda for G7 Summit

The Group of Seven leading industrialised nations of the world discussed issues of migration followed by the Indo-Pacific and economic security on Friday, the second day of the three-day G7 Summit in the southern Italian region of Apulia where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean.

Modi, who was received by Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao as he arrived for his first overseas visit after being sworn in for a third term as PM, will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders ahead of a customary G7 "family photo".

Besides the participants of the G7 hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni - US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel - the Prime Minister will be joined by leaders of 10 other outreach nations invited to the summit.