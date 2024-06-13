VIDEO: UK PM Rishi Sunak's 'Animated' Meet & Greet With Italy PM Giorgia Meloni During The G7 Summit

UK PM Rishi Sunak and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni meeting at the Borgo Egnazia resort for the 50th G7 Summit in Italy | X | ANI

UK PM Rishi Sunak on Thursday (June 13) met Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Borgo Egnazia resort for the 50th G7 Summit. The two leaders shared a warm embrace upon meeting each other.

The video showing UK PM Sunak and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni engaged in an animated meet and greet soon became the talking point on X (formerly Twitter).

Not to be left behind, social media came up with hilarious memes on the equation shared by the two leaders. Considering that memes involving PM Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni have been a rage in the past, netizens posted a number of memes on Rishi Sunak's warm meeting with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni.

Video: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni receives United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak, as he arrives for the 50th G7 Summit.

Check a few memes below

Some netizens also pointed out how Meloni was greeting a few world leaders with a namaste, the traditional Indian greeting.

Another user commented on Italy PM Giorgia Meloni greeting the world leaders with a "namaste".

The G7 Summit And India

In his first trip abroad in the new term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving to attend the G7 summit, in which India is participating for the 11th time and the PM for the fifth.



The summit will be held between June 13 and 15 at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region. Leaders have already begun flying in from the seven member countries - the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France. The European Union is a "non-enumerated member".



During the stay, Modi will meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with and the two leaders are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties.



India has been invited to the G7 Summit as an outreach country. This will be PM Modi's first overseas visit on Thursday since he took oath as Prime Minister for the third straight term and he is expected to be in Italy for 24 hours.



Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "This will afford him an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India, as also to the Global South. This will be India's 11th participation in G7 Summit and Prime Minister Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit."