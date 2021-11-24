e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:33 PM IST

Wath video: Indian Navy set to commission INS Vela Scorpene Stealth Submarine on Nov 25

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France manufactured the submarine which was delivered to the Indian Navy as part of Project P-7
FPJ Web Desk
INS Vela | Photo: Representative Image

In a major boost to its firepower, the Indian Navy is all set to commission the all-new INS Vela which will be fourth of the six Stealth Scorpene Class Submarines.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will commission the submarine into operational service in Mumbai's Noval Dockyard on Nov 25.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France manufactured the submarine which was delivered to the Indian Navy as part of Project P-7.

“The main battery onboard INS Vela is completely indigenously built in the era of self-reliant India,” INS Vela Commanding Officer Captain Anish Mathew said.

Vela submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials, including weapon and sensor trials despite Covid restrictions. Out of the six submarines, the MDL has delivered three submarines — Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj — already in commission with the Indian Navy.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:33 PM IST
