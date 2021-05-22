Waterlogging, garbage heaps, pigs and cows - Here's how Bihar's second-largest hospital battles big odds to save COVID-19 patients

The facilities at the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital (DMCH), one of the oldest medical colleges in Bihar after the Patna Medical College Hospital, are in a sorry state.

Residents of several districts including Samastipur, Madhubani and Saharsa depend on the DMCH but a visit to this medical college reminds one of hell.

Filled with garbage and waterlogged, the hospital premises are unhygienic with pigs and cows hanging around.

Nurses on emergency duty were seen crossing over pools of dirty water. A nurse, Dipa Kumari, said they have been facing this situation for 27 years and it worsens during the monsoons. She said frontline workers are forced to serve by putting their own lives at risk.

Not even the DMCH medical superintendent Mani Bhushan Sharma's office has been spared. In order to escape injury or get himself drenched in the filthy water, Sharma has to take the help of a guard and driver to reach his office.

When asked, Sharma said the situation is not new because this hospital is very old and situated in a low-lying area. On the Covid situation and facilities for Covid patients, he said they are fighting day and night with the support of the administration. He, however, pointed out that there is a lack of manpower to handle ventilator issues. Sharma, who himself has recovered from coronavirus, said his daughter is also Covid positive, but despite all odds, he is doing everything possible to ensure the recovery of patients.

Sharma said DMCH is running a Covid ward in a new building where everything is upgraded.