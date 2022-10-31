Watch: 'Welcome speech' leads to a clash of doctors during IMA's annual meeting in Jabalpur

The clash broke out between the former IMA president of Jabalpur, Dr Amarendra Pandey and the members of IMA Gwalior. | Twitter

Jabalpur: On Sunday, a group of doctors clashed with each other during Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s annual meeting in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The video of the incident went viral on Monday.

As seen in the viral video, the clash broke out between the former IMA president of Jabalpur, Dr Amarendra Pandey and the members of IMA Gwalior regarding the welcome speech during the meeting.

Initially, the doctors of IMA Gwalior had a verbal dispute below the stage and later a few of them reached the stage and manhandled Dr Amarendra Pandey.

State President of IMA, Dr RK Pathak told ANI that, "An annual provincial executive meeting of IMA was organised here on Sunday. Our representatives from the entire state took part in it. During the meeting, the IMA president of the Jabalpur branch was delivering the welcome speech. In the meantime, a few representatives present there got agitated about his welcome speech and they reached the stage. They had a dispute and then had manhandled Jabalpur IMA president."

Pathak further said, "It is a very sad incident and it should not be repeated in the future. After the dispute, all the members of the IMA sat together and discussed that if there is any mistake then they are sorry for that. We will make sure on behalf of the IMA Madhya Pradesh branch that such an incident should not happen again. A committee will be formed to investigate the matter and action will be taken accordingly".