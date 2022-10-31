WATCH: Virat Kohli's room invaded, room tour given; cricketer absolutely shocked and appalled by incident

India Captain Virat Kohli | Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP

In a shocking incident Virat Kohli's hotel room in Australia was trespassed by someone. The incident came to light when a video of Virat Kohli's room tour went viral.

In fact, Virat himself posted the video on his Instagram account and slammed the people who shot the video and called it invasion of his privacy.

He captioned the video saying, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."